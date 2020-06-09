11-year-old boy rescued from gorge in Wyoming County

TOWN OF MIDDLEBURY, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past Sunday in Wyoming County, an 11-year-old boy was rescued from a gorge.

Shortly after Noon, multiple crews, including the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Rope Rescue Team and New York State police responded to the scene.

Officials say the rescue took place about one to 1.5 miles from Vernal Rd. in the Town of Middlebury.

During the six-hour rescue mission, a helicopter was utilized to extricate the boy out of the gorge. He was then taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo via Mercy Flight.

It’s not clear what kind of condition he’s in.