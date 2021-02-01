25 more cases of COVID-19 found in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the last update on Friday, Wyoming County has identified 25 more cases of COVID-19 among residents.
The new total is 1,883 since the start of the pandemic. An additional 407 cases have been found at state correctional facilities within the county.
45 deaths among residents have been reported.
Information about getting vaccinated in Wyoming County can be found here.
