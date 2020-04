FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wyoming County now has 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the 58 people, 31 have recovered and five have died.

So far, 395 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

