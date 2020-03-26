7 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wyoming County now has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Dividing the county into four quadrants, one case is in the northwest, two are in the southeast, three are in the northeast, and one was contracted by a resident who’s currently staying in another county. This person has not recently had close contact with anyone in Wyoming County.

The county has been receiving donations of gloves, N95 masks, Tyvek suits, goggles and other personal protective equipment.

Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Davis says the Wyoming County Community Health System and the Health Department are still in need.

“In order to ensure your generosity gets to these vital areas efficiently, please call the Health Department at (585)786-8890 or contact OEM@wyomingco.net before dropping off items you would like to donate,” Davis says. “Also anyone with a medical back ground and interested in volunteering please contact Wyoming County Community Action at (585) 237-2600.”