87-year-old man dies after being struck by truck in cow barn

TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brooklyn man is dead after being hit by a truck in Wyoming County.

New York State police say on Thursday morning, a Mack truck was backing down the center isle of a cow barn in the Town of Covington when it struck 87-year-old Jacob Holzman.

Holzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are still investigating the incident.