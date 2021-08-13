TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brooklyn man is dead after being hit by a truck in Wyoming County.
New York State police say on Thursday morning, a Mack truck was backing down the center isle of a cow barn in the Town of Covington when it struck 87-year-old Jacob Holzman.
Holzman was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are still investigating the incident.
Latest Posts
- ‘Every case except one was delta’: UB scientists urge vaccines, masking as delta variant rages
- 87-year-old man dies after being struck by truck in cow barn
- Man rescued after falling into ravine behind Southwestern Boulevard YMCA
- Deadline to sue over childhood sex abuse nears in NY; 9K lawsuits already filed
- Newsfeed Now: FDA authorizes extra COVID vaccine for immunocompromised; Police chase handcuffed man on stolen ATV
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.