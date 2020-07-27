96 recover from COVID-19 in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Of the 105 people in Wyoming County who have been identified as having contracted COVID-19, 96 have recovered.

Five others have died, meaning there are only four active cases there, as of Monday afternoon.

Two of the cases found in the county are being attributed to Attica Correctional Facility.

Around half of the positive cases in the county were found in people in their 40s, 50s or 60s. The age bracket with the lowest amount of positive cases is 0-20, with two cases.

8,672 tests given in Wyoming County have turned out negative.

