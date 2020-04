This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming County. This is one more person than what was reported Thursday.

Of those 33, 18 have recovered and one person has died.

Nearly half of the cases are in the northeast section of the county, which includes Warsaw, Covington, Middlebury and Perry.