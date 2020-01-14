Arcade man charged with refusing to call 911 for victim of fatal overdose

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following an overdose death in the Town of Arcade.

When first responders arrived at a residence on Michigan Rd., they say they found the body of a 23-year-old woman inside.

As a result, Jacob Putnam, 29, was charged with criminally negligent homicide. Deputies say Putnam refused to call 911 when the woman stopped breathing.

Eventually, a third party called 911 after driving to the scene to help Putnam.

When first responders got there, deputies say Putnam, who had two active arrest warrants, fled on foot.

Following a subsequent foot pursuit and search in the area, they were able to take him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say he had multiple drugs, as well as paraphernalia and an imitation handgun, in his possession.

Along with the criminally negligent homicide charge mentioned above, the Arcade man was also accused of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Following his arraignment, Putnam was jailed in Wyoming County without the possibility of bail due to his past felony convictions.