ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Arcade man has been arrested after deputies say he stole thousands of dollars from a youth soccer league.

Thomas Foote was charged with grand larceny in the case.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies say Foote was the treasurer of the league for years. Between 2013 and last November, deputies say he stole $21,019.21.

He was arraigned in Warsaw Village Court and released.