Attica’s Lt. Chelsey Hibsch recognized for service as first female airman to graduate from Army Ranger School

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One Western New York community is honoring one of its own, who’s helping pave the way for women in the military.

Attica held a special ceremony in honor of Lt. Chelsey Hibsch. She became the first female airman to graduate from army ranger school in 2019. Chelsey says being in the military has been a great adventure.

She says she couldn’t have done it without her parents and the support of a community like Attica.

“I think his is a pivotal moment for us and it’s great to have that opportunity and everyone keep saying you’re the first but I hope that I’m not the last. I hope that you know, it open up some doors for some women to do some things that may be there a little bit unsure of it, they don’t have the confidence to do. Because, I know walking into that gate I didn’t think I was gonna make it through –but I was going to give it my all all,” said Lt. Hibsch.

Lt. Hibsch received a number of awards, including a proclamation from the New York State Assembly, the highest honor the chamber can bestow.

