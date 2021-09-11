Authorities working to locate missing 15-year-old Village of Wyoming girl

WYOMING, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are working to locate missing 15-year-old Ciara M. Smart From the Village of Wyoming.

Smart went missing from Wyoming Friday at 10 p.m. and was last seen on Durfee Road and is believed to be in danger.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans — it’s believed she could be traveling to Boonville in Oneida County.

Ciara Smart stands five feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was born on November 7, 2005.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office at (585) 786-8989 or dial 911.