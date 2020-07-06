Buffalo man, passenger injured in Fourth of July crash in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two people were injured in Wyoming County on the Fourth of July following a crash on State Route 20a in the Town of Orangeville.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Paul Sheehan of Buffalo was driving a 2019 Ram van west on State Route 20a, when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the van then struck a driveway, causing it to go airborne, traveling into a nearby field where it finally stopped.

Both Paul, and passenger Lauren Sheehan, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paul was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight, and Lauren was taken to ECMC by Monroe Ambulance.

Officials say neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor, and there will be no charges.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.