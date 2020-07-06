Closings
Buffalo man, passenger injured in Fourth of July crash in Wyoming County

Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two people were injured in Wyoming County on the Fourth of July following a crash on State Route 20a in the Town of Orangeville.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Paul Sheehan of Buffalo was driving a 2019 Ram van west on State Route 20a, when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the van then struck a driveway, causing it to go airborne, traveling into a nearby field where it finally stopped.

Both Paul, and passenger Lauren Sheehan, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paul was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight, and Lauren was taken to ECMC by Monroe Ambulance.

Officials say neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor, and there will be no charges.

