COVID-19 patient at Wyoming County nursing facility dies

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County Community Health System patient who had been in treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

The patient, who had been isolation since being tested, was one of two coronavirus-positive residents at the skilled nursing facility.

The source of either patient’s infection is not known.

At the facility, all staff are screened, temperature included, prior to entering. Visitor restrictions remain in place as all staff members take aggressive control measures and use personal protective equipment.

Any family members with questions for the facility can call (585) 786-8940 ext. 4701 or (585) 786-8940 ext. 4703.