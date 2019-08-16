Dog killed, 2 girls hospitalized after hit-and-run in Wyoming County

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking for help solving a hit-and-run.

It occurred on Dutch Hollow Rd. in the Town of Sheldon Thursday night.

Authorities say that around 8:30 p.m., two girls, ages 12 and 14, were walking a family dog when they were struck by a vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle then drove off.

At the time of the collision, which killed the dog and hospitalized the girls, they were well off the road, walking on the grass.

It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in, as of Friday morning.

Because of parts left at the scene, investigators were able to identify the vehicle as a dark-colored 2002 Audi, BMW or Volkswagen.

Anyone who may have seen this car is asked to call State police.