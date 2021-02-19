Drugs hidden in cigarette packs seized in mail at Attica Correctional

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Marijuana and Suboxone were hidden in three packs of cigarettes seized on February 2 from Attica Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Officials tell us an officer handling outside mail addressed to inmates could smell the scent of marijuana coming from packs of Newport cigarettes. After further examination, the officer noticed the foil on the packaging had been tampered with.

NYSCOPBA said when the packs were opened “53 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was hidden inside the packs.” The officer also discovered six strips of Suboxone.

The drugs have been retained as evidence and were mailed from somewhere in Rochester.

Western Region Vice President Mark Deburgomaster says drugs being sent to inmates continues to be a serious concern.

“The trend of drugs that come in through the mail to inmates continues to be a serious concern for our membership and their safety. Many of the drugs seized can cause inmates to be very violent and uncontrollable. This isn’t an isolated incident, it is occurring in prisons across the state! We have consistently called on DOCCS to install the Secure Vendor Program and our voice will continue to be loud and clear until they do.” Mark Deburgomaster , Western Region Vice President