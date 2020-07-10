Employee of Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Park injured

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee of Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Park in Wyoming County was injured on Thursday.

It is not clear what happened, but General Manager Barbara Dominesey released a statement on the matter, reminding people to stay inside the vehicles, and not attempt to feed or touch newborn animals.

“Mothers are very protective and they will use their horns to protect their babies,” Dominesey wrote. “That is their nature. These animals are not pets.”

The severity of the employee’s injuries is not known, but Hidden Valley said they received medical attention.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.