Fire breaks out, spreads to other homes in Wyoming County

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in Wyoming County caused $750,000 in damage on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire began shortly after Noon at a house on Ave D in Castile, but spread quickly to two other homes that were in close proximity to it.

Two homes were destroyed, and another suffered extensive damage, but no one was injured.

The cause of it all was determined to be a faulty air conditioner.

Firefighters were at the scene for nine hours. A total of 13 fire companies went there, along with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders.

