Five confirmed cases of measles in Wyoming County Mennonite community

Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Five cases of measles in a Wyoming County Mennonite community have been confirmed by the New York State Department of Health, which states it is working to see if any more people were exposed.

The state health department has vowed to actively engage Mennonite communities to impress the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent measles’ spread.

The state health department did not specify a location or town where the community is located.

Mennonites live in communities across New York state, often with limited contact with the culture at large.

