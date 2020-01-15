Former Perry Ambulance Service Manager sentenced for stealing more than $5,000 from ambulance funds

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The former Town of Perry Ambulance Service Business Manager pleaded guilty to petit larceny for stealing more than $5,000 from ambulance funds.

According to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and the Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’ Geen, 50-year-old Darcy Conaway of Silver Springs was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge after repaying the amount requested by the new board overseeing the ambulance operations.

The plea follows her arrest last fall after a joint investigation by DiNapoli, O’ Geen, and Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph.

Officials say the investigation exposed her theft to pay personal utility bills, Direct TV service, and her husband’s membership to the New York State Snowmobile Association from December 2014 to August 2017.

“Conaway’s guilty plea reaffirms that those who steal resources meant to protect their community will be held accountable,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to our partnership with District Attorney O’Geen and Wyoming County Sheriff Rudolph, we were able to reveal Conaway’s scam. We will continue to work with law enforcement across New York to protect taxpayers’ money.”