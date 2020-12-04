Free rapid COVID-19 testing to be held on December 9 in Arcade

Wyoming County

by: Patrick Ryan

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Wyoming County Health Department is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing to residents that live or work in Wyoming County.

The department says testing will happen on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arcade Fire Department. The address is 145 North Street in Arcade.

We’re told testing is by appointment only.

To book an appointment, call 716-786-8911 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (beginning December 7).

Officials say testing is drive-thru only and people should remain in their cars.

