Genesee Falls man arrested for possessing drugs, weapon

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–State Troopers in Warsaw and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Genesee Falls man with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in Wyoming County. 

Along with members of the NYSP Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troopers and Deputies found 41-year-old Dustin Ellwood.

While taking him into custody, authorities say they located Ellwood with a 9mm assault rifle, crystal meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

Ellwood is being charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia 
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Felony violation of probation

He remains in the Wyoming County Jail after his arraignment in the Town of Genesee Falls Court. 

