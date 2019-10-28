Genesee Falls man arrested for possessing drugs, weapon

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–State Troopers in Warsaw and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Genesee Falls man with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in Wyoming County.

Along with members of the NYSP Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troopers and Deputies found 41-year-old Dustin Ellwood.

While taking him into custody, authorities say they located Ellwood with a 9mm assault rifle, crystal meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

Ellwood is being charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a weapon

Felony violation of probation

He remains in the Wyoming County Jail after his arraignment in the Town of Genesee Falls Court.