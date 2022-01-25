Wyoming County Community Health System announces death of CEO

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The leader of Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) has died following a brief illness.

The announcement about CEO Joseph McTernan was made on Tuesday morning. The organization did not specify what illness had afflicted McTernan, but they called his death “sudden and untimely.”

“Joe’s contributions to our health system over these past years has been invaluable and his leadership and his focus on our patients and community will be greatly missed,” WCCHS wrote. “Joe’s leadership vision provided a firm and guiding hand with an unwavering commitment to staff and patient safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis.”

For now, WCCHS says day-to-day operations and business will be handled by the senior leadership team.

WCCHS, a county-owned health system, is comprised of a 62-bed acute care hospital with a 138-bed skilled nursing facility.