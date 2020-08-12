Livingston County man arrested for multiple sex crimes

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police say they arrested 74-year-old Lonnie Day of Nunda on Saturday charging him with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, second degree aggravated sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police tell News 4 SP Warsaw received a referral of possible sex abuse on July 28.

Further investigation showed Day had inappropriate sexual acts with a victim under the age of 11.

Day was arraigned and is being held at the Wyoming County Jail without bail.

