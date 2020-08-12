Livingston County man arrested for multiple sex crimes

Wyoming County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police say they arrested 74-year-old Lonnie Day of Nunda on Saturday charging him with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, second degree aggravated sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police tell News 4 SP Warsaw received a referral of possible sex abuse on July 28.

Further investigation showed Day had inappropriate sexual acts with a victim under the age of 11.

Day was arraigned and is being held at the Wyoming County Jail without bail.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss