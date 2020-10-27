Man killed in Wyoming County motorcycle crash

Wyoming County

JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wyoming County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Holland resident Eric Reinhart, 67, was traveling north on Route 78 when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a culvert.

This occurred on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Reinhart was ejected from the motorcycle. After the crash, he was taken to ECMC, where he succumbed to his injuries.

