Mother of girl injured in hit-and-run that killed family dog: ‘I just want to find the person who did this’

SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two girls were hurt and a family dog killed in a hit-and-run in the town of Sheldon, Wyoming County.

Farley Bridgman-Crow says she found her daughter Jacklynn lying on the ground Thursday night on Dutch Hollow Road. She’s expected to recover, but her dog, Digger, died.

State Police says someone hit Jacklynn and her friend while they were out walking near Crow’s home, just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Jacklynn suffered torn tendons in her arm, and her friend had minor injuries.

State Police say they believe the car involved is a black or dark colored 2017 or newer Chevy Trax. The passenger side mirror is missing and there’s possible damage to the headlight.