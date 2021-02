WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Authorities are still looking for tips to help find a man who hasn’t been seen for more than 40 years.

James Dean Knox was reported missing on December 21, 1979 in Warsaw.

New York State Police say he was last seen by his grandmother on December 9.

They say he has dark blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Call police if you have any information.