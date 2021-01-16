NYSP say Alden man is dead after vehicle travels down 30-foot cliff

BENNINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Police say, Michael Colman, 57 of Alden died after his vehicle went down a 30-foot cliff in Wyoming County.

Troopers responded to the accident on January 15 at 2:41 p.m.

NYSP say a 2012 Jeep traveling north on Bullis Road “exited the east side of the roadway and continued down a thirty foot cliff.” They say the vehicle rested on its roof.

Colman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wyoming County Coroner.

