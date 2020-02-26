One dead, two others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–One person is dead, and two others suffered injuries in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Wyoming County.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Tuesday reporting a crash on Route 39 at East Lake Road in the Town of Castile.

Officials say the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time, but the Sheriff believes dense fog played a significant factor.

No further information will be available until authorities notify the family.

Route 39 is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.