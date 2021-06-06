Orchard Park man found dead in pond at Jellystone campground in Java

JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating after Michael Nicholoff, 41, of Orchard Park, was found dead in the pond at the Jellystone Park campground Sunday.

Nicholoff was reported missing at the Town of Java campground — after a search of the park by authorities, he was found dead in the pond by Water Rescue and Recovery Teams, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office tells us no foul play is suspected at this time and an autopsy will be conducted.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wyoming County Emergency Services and the North Java Fire Department. An investigation is ongoing.