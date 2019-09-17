Breaking News
Perry man admits to subjecting underage females to sexual contact

Wyoming County

Hopkins, R. Courtesy Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen says a Perry man admitted to subjecting underage female children to sexual contact last Friday.

Robert Hopkins pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Officials say during the time of the plea the promised sentence was 12 years in state prison and 15 years of post-release supervision.

Hopkins would also be subject to complete stay-away order of protection for the victims and their families, subject to registering as a sex offender and waive his right to appeal.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 24, according to the DA’s office.

