Perry man admits to subjecting underage females to sexual contact

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen says a Perry man admitted to subjecting underage female children to sexual contact last Friday.

Robert Hopkins pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Officials say during the time of the plea the promised sentence was 12 years in state prison and 15 years of post-release supervision.

Hopkins would also be subject to complete stay-away order of protection for the victims and their families, subject to registering as a sex offender and waive his right to appeal.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 24, according to the DA’s office.