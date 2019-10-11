Perry woman arrested for failing to stop for a school bus, using cell phone as she passed

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)– Deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Perry woman for allegedly driving full speed past a school bus using a cell phone and holding a cigarette in the other hand while the red lights and stop signs were activated in Warsaw on Wednesday.

An investigation revealed 33-year-old Stephanie Scharet had inadequate brakes to operate safely on the roadway. She’s charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for school bus, operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone, and inadequate brakes.

Officials issued Scharet traffic tickets, and she will answer the charges on November 4 in Town of Warsaw Court.