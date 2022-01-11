Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Wyoming County

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third prize-winning Powerball ticket was recently sold in Wyoming County.

The ticket, which is worth $50,000, has four matching numbers and the Powerball. It was purchased at the Crosby’s store on West Main Street in Arcade.

The numbers for the January 10 drawing were 14-17-18-21-27, and the Powerball was 9.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. For information on claiming lottery prizes, click or tap here.

