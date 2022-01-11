Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Wyoming County

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third prize-winning Powerball ticket was recently sold in Wyoming County.
The ticket, which is worth $50,000, has four matching numbers and the Powerball. It was purchased at the Crosby’s store on West Main Street in Arcade.
The numbers for the January 10 drawing were 14-17-18-21-27, and the Powerball was 9.
Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. For information on claiming lottery prizes, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.