Sheriff: Wyoming County residents switch seats during police pursuit

BENNINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Wyoming County residents are scheduled to appear in court after authorities say they switched seats while deputies tried to pull them over.

Last week, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Ewert, 59, was seen towing a camper on State Route 354 in Bennington. Deputies tried to stop Ewert, who they say was known to have a suspended license.

During this time, the vehicle continued for several miles while deputies say Ewert switched seats with his 55-year-old passenger, Laurie Boguhn.

By the time the vehicle stopped, authorities say Boguhn was in the driver’s seat. As a result, she was charged with falsely reporting an incident, facilitating aggravated unlicensed operator and facilitating unlicensed operation.

Ewert was accused of second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, unlicensed operation, failing to comply with a police officer and a seatbelt violation.

Ewert and Boguhn, who both live in Bennington, will be in court on Monday night.