Sheriff: Wyoming County woman leaves state without permission, gets arrested 3 times

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County woman was arrested multiple times after leaving the state without permission.

After missing a probation appointment, authorities in Wyoming County figured out that Courtney Terwilliger, 39, had left New York.

They say it was eventually determined that Terwilliger was in Georgia, and several days later, was traveling north on I-95 in North Carolina.

On Sunday, Terwilliger was stopped in Frederick, Maryland and found to have both cannabis and a loaded handgun with her, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says.

She was charged in Maryland before returning back home to Arcade. The following day, Terwilliger was arrested by Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers on a probation warrant.

After being arraigned in Town of Arcade Court, Terwilliger was committed to the Wyoming County Jail without bail.

But there were still questions to be answered about that gun. In a subsequent investigation, authorities say they determined it had been stolen from an address on Bray Road in Arcade earlier this month.

Terwilliger was arrested once again, and this time, charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

On the newest charges, Terwilliger is being held on $10,000 bail. She’ll be back in court next month.