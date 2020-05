WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The total amount of coronavirus cases in Wyoming County has reached 80 — an increase of one ever since new cases were last reported on Tuesday.

Of the 80 people who contracted the virus, 73 have recovered and five have died.

Two of the cases occurred at Attica Correctional Facility.

