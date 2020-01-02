Tractor-trailer driver charged in fatal Wyoming County crash

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer driver has been charged following a fatal crash in Wyoming County.

On the morning of December 6, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says Dylan Halbert, 25, of Canaseraga, was driving north on Route 19A when he collided with a tractor trailer that was going east on Denton Corners Rd.

Deputies say the tractor-trailer driver, 31-year-old Pennsylvania resident Jay Stedge, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at Route 19A.

Halbert suffered serious injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. He died on December 17.

Stedge has been charged with failing to yield the right of way-stop sign, unlicensed operation, operating on a suspended license, a brake violation, driving an over-length semi, a log book violation and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was arraigned in Town of Genesee Falls Court and will return there at a later date.