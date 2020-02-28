Travel advisory in Wyoming County lifted

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel advisory that was in effect in Wyoming County has been lifted.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office canceled the advisory on Friday, around 6:30 a.m.

During the time the advisory was in effect, there were some traffic issues, but no one was injured, and no significant damage was done.

“Please do not let this ‘lift’ make you complacent,” Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said. “Continue to use caution as it still is a challenging Wyoming County February day. The high wind is still blowing the ground snow, which could present visibility and drifting hazards especially on north/south roads.”