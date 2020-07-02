Two drivers suffer serious injuries following collision in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two drivers were flown by Mercy Flight to the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a two-car collision in the Town of Wethersfield.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Hermitage Road at Wethersfield Road.

Deputies responded and found 24-year-old James Palmateer of Holland, had been speeding in a blue 1994 Chevy Camaro east on Wethersfield Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

Palmateer hit a white 2016 Chevy Silverado traveling north on Hermitage Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Silverado went airborne, overturned, and landed on top of a parked vehicle in a driveway at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Palmateer’s Camaro spun multiple times before stopping in the same driveway.

Both suffered serious injuries, which were believed to be non-life threatening, officials tell News 4.

The investigation continues, and criminal charges are possible depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.