Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Two drivers suffer serious injuries following collision in Wyoming County

Wyoming County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two drivers were flown by Mercy Flight to the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a two-car collision in the Town of Wethersfield.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Hermitage Road at Wethersfield Road.

Deputies responded and found 24-year-old James Palmateer of Holland, had been speeding in a blue 1994 Chevy Camaro east on Wethersfield Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

Palmateer hit a white 2016 Chevy Silverado traveling north on Hermitage Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Silverado went airborne, overturned, and landed on top of a parked vehicle in a driveway at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Palmateer’s Camaro spun multiple times before stopping in the same driveway.

Both suffered serious injuries, which were believed to be non-life threatening, officials tell News 4.

The investigation continues, and criminal charges are possible depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss