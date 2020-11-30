Warsaw man arrested for allegedly assault with a golf cart

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Barney Pedraza of Warsaw was arrested last Wednesday after multiple complaints this month.

Officials tell us Pedraza allegedly assaulted a man with a golf cart, using the cart to cause extensive damage to the victim’s vehicle, and using it to force entry into a structure belonging to the assault victim’s family.

The Sheriff’s Office seized the golf cart and charged Pedraza with second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, and petit larceny.

Pedraza was arraigned virtually and sent to the county jail on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Orders of protection were issued for two victims, according to the Sheriff, and Pedraza is due back in court on December 7.

