Warsaw man dies after Wednesday morning ATV accident

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old is dead after an accident Wednesday morning in Warsaw.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation revealed Gregory E. Kersch of Warsaw passed away while traveling alone on his four-wheel ATV.

Officials say Kersch was driving north on Miller Road and struck a railroad crossing signal light post. He was ejected and the ATV ended up on top of him.

A deputy arrived on scene around 7:02 a.m. and found Kersch dead.

The Sheriff’s office believes there was not a train in the area at the time and doesn’t think anyone else was involved. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.