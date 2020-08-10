Woman gets 3 months in jail after hit-and-run in Wyoming County

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Strykersville woman has been sentenced following a hit-and-run incident in Wyoming County.

Nearly one year ago, Lauren Hall turned herself in the day after striking two girls, ages 12 and 14, and a dog, with a vehicle before leaving the scene.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. while the girls were walking their dog on Dutch Hollow Rd. near State Route 78 in the Town of Sheldon.

At the time of the collision, which killed the dog and hospitalized the girls, they were well off the road, walking on the grass.

The 12-year-old’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. The 14-year-old only suffered minor injuries.

After identifying the vehicle as a 2017 Chevy Trax, and eventually locating it, Hall was arrested.

She had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a serious personal injury auto accident, leaving the scene of injury to certain animals and moving from the lane unsafely, but later pleaded guilty to a felony count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Hall had faced up to four years behind bars, but was sentenced to three months in jail and three years of probation this past Thursday.

