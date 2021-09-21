Woman hospitalized after pickup truck hits Amish buggy

JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A woman in the Town of Java suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries Monday when her Amish buggy was struck by a pickup truck on Chaffee Road, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say a man driving a Ford F-350 was coming over a small hill in the road and had the rising sun in his eyes when he struck the buggy, which was also in the eastbound lane.
The woman operating the horse-drawn carriage was the only occupant. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. Police say no charges were filed following their investigation at the scene.
Latest News
- Buffalo teens face murder, robbery charges after death of Lockport man
- Crews to perform bridge joint repairs on I-290 this Saturday
- Peyton Manning claims Patriots had microphone in his locker
- Newsfeed Now: Search for Brian Laundrie continues in Gabby Petito case; Federal government shutdown possible as debt rises
- Single-game Sabres tickets go on sale
- WATCH: Hochul talks #VaxToSchool
- Sheriff: Wyoming County residents switch seats during police pursuit