Woman pleads guilty after striking children, killing dog in Wyoming County hit-and-run

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Strykersville woman has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident following a hit-and-run incident in Wyoming County.

This past August, in the Town of Sheldon, two girls, ages 12 and 14 (now 15), were walking their dog on Dutch Hollow Rd., near State Route 78, when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police say the operator of the vehicle then drove off.

At the time of the collision, which killed the dog and hospitalized the girls, they were well off the road, walking on the grass.

The 12-year-old’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. The 14-year-old only suffered minor injuries.

After identifying the vehicle as a 2017 Chevy Trax, and eventually locating it, an arrest was made.

Lauren Hall, 28, originally faced a number of other charges, but pleaded guilty to the felony listed above on Thursday.

She says she drove off the road when she became distracted and failed to keep her eyes on the road.

When sentenced on April 30, Hall could spend one and 1/3 to four years in prison.