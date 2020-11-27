Wyoming County Community Health System not allowing visitors until further notice

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wyoming County Community Health System is not allowing visitors until further notice.

There are special rules for people in certain scenarios:

Pregnant mothers may have one support person and one doula during labor and delivery.

Pediatric patients and people at the end of life also may have one support person.

Along with this, one support person can be with someone when it’s medically necessary.

Anyone who comes in for elective surgery may be dropped off at the main entrance and picked up at the completion of the procedure.

According to Wyoming County officials, 23 more cases of COVID-19 have been found in the county since Wednesday. This brings the county’s total since the pandemic started to 419. When cases at state correctional facilities are included, that number becomes 505.

Anyone with questions for the hospital can call (585) 786-2233.