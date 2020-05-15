Wyoming County COVID-19 cases now at 75; County Clerk’s office to reopen Monday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wyoming County now has 75 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those 75, 63 people have recovered and five have died. Two of the cases in the county were reported at Attica Correctional Facility.

In addition to these updates, county leaders say the County Clerk’s office will reopen to the public on Monday, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call (585) 786-8810 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or email county.clerk@wyomingco.net.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.