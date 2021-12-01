Wyoming County declares state of emergency in fight against rising COVID-19 cases

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A state of emergency has been declared in Wyoming County in an effort to fight back against a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Chairwoman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Rebecca J. Ryan said in a press release Wednesday that the spike in COVID-19 cases is putting a big strain on the Wyoming County Community Health System.

She said declaring a state of emergency will allow the county to get its hands on more resources to fight aginst the coronavirus.

“The purpose of this State of Emergency is to assist in the procurement of goods and services and to render all required and available assistance to the Wyoming County Community Health System, County Health Department, municipalities and school districts that is vital to the security, well-being, and health and safety of the citizens of Wyoming County,” said Ryan.

The state of emergeny went into effect at 2:41 p.m. and will not exceed 30 days, unless an extension is approvd.