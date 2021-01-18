Wyoming County identifies 71 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since Friday, Wyoming County has identified 71 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total among county residents to 1,639.

When inmates are included, the total becomes 1,929.

Since the start of the pandemic, Wyoming County has seen 39 deaths due to COVID-19 among residents.

On Wednesday, the county will hold a free, drive-thru rapid testing clinic at the Wyoming County Highway Department (4328 State Route 19, Silver Springs).

A few spots are remaining, and those who are interested in attending can either call (585) 786-8911 or register here.