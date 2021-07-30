Wyoming County Jail inmate accused of assaulting corrections officer

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County Jail inmate has been charged after authorities say he punched a corrections officer.
According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Dillen Powell, 21, struck the officer in the face on Tuesday night. The officer was subsequently taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital, where they were treated and released.
The officer has since returned to duty.
Powell was charged with second-degree assault and committed back to the jail on $25,000 bail. He’ll be back in court at a later date.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.