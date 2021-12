WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Wyoming County are weighing in on the statewide mandate for face masks.

Rebecca Ryan, the chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors says she strongly encourages people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

But Ryan says there is a lack of resources in the county, and that businesses and public venues should do what they feel is in their best interest when it comes to the mask mandate.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency remains in place in Wyoming County, due to COVID-19.