Wyoming County man dead after tractor overturns, pins him underneath

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 73-year-old Town of Castile man is dead following a tractor incident just before 12:30 p.m. last Saturday on Route 19A.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call reporting a man pinned underneath an overturned tractor.

Upon arrival, deputies, along with Castile Fire and Monroe Ambulance, discovered Walter Pilc had been operating his residential compact tractor along the edge of a soybean field directly behind his home when it overturned.

A family member who went to check on him found Pilc, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say evidence at the scene revealed that the right side of the tractor left the edge of the field, went down a steep embankment, and overturned on top of Pilc.

The Wyoming County Coroner pronounced Pilc dead at the scene.

